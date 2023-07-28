Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,517,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. 1,842,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,326. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

