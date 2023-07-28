Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.85. 793,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.