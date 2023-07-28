Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $145.36. 942,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,659. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

