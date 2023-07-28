Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,060 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 205,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 1.7 %

Illumina stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.88. 1,547,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,691. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.