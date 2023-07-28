Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,820.60.

Booking Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $53.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,009.66. The company had a trading volume of 135,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,013.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2,584.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 139.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.