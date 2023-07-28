LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.47. 8,694,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,656,184. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

