Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 124,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

