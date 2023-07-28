LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 319,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $66.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LivaNova by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

