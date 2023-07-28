Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $110.00 at TD Cowen

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

