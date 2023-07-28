LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Up 7.9%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 869,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 341,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at LoopUp Group

In other news, insider Michael Hughes sold 426,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £742,630.26 ($952,212.16). Insiders own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Further Reading

