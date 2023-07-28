Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 603 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.97. The company had a trading volume of 177,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

