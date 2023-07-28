Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 631,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,276. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.