Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.71. 2,981,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,234. The firm has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.40. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

