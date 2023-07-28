McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $295.14. 4,698,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.03.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

