Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.22.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $13.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,097,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,074,445. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $325.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $798.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

