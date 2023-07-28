Mizuho Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $152.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.19.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.