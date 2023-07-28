Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 51job restated an upgrade rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.02.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.06.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,005 shares of company stock valued at $45,850,275. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

