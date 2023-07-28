Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 639,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

