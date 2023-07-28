Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.43) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

