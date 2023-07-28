Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $515.11 and last traded at $525.31. 413,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 553,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.53.

Specifically, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

