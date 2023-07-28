Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 51job reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Z opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

