National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.00 on Monday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.