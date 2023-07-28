Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

