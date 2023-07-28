Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,340 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,283. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

