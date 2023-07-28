North Growth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises about 2.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,028. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

