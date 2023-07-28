North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $40,845,500,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 9,016,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,936. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

