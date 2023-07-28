NorthRock Partners LLC Has $32.69 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 3.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 6,445,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

