NorthRock Partners LLC Has $350,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

