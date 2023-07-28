NorthRock Partners LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

3M stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

