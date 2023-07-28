NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,506,828. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

