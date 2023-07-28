Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

NOC stock traded down $11.85 on Thursday, hitting $445.31. 1,718,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,484. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

