NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.6 %
NG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 716,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,329. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
About NovaGold Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.