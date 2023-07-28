NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 716,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,329. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

