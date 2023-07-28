Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. 2,554,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

