ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

