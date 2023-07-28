Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.41. 7,842,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,261. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

