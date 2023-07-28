Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. 909,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,850. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.95.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

