PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $74.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $853,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.