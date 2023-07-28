Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.76. 4,144,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,807. The firm has a market cap of $315.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day moving average of $381.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

