Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 2,455,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

