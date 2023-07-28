Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,669. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

