Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $209.79. 1,470,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

