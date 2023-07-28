Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.53. 5,621,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,610. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

