Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $449.47. The company had a trading volume of 787,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,242. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

