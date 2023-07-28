Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.05.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

