Piper Sandler Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $575.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $509.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.99 and a 200-day moving average of $390.83. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

