Piper Sandler Raises Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $27.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 223,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

