Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 59,953 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ META traded up $13.40 on Friday, hitting $325.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,078,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

