Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 888,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 295,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

