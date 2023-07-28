Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Sells 1,795 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.6% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.76. 4,144,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.59. The firm has a market cap of $315.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

