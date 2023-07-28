Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,551 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

PEP stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.53. 4,141,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

